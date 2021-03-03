Boston Partners Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Partners grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Healthpeak Properties worth $110,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

