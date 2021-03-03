Boston Partners Invests $74.30 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,230,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,295,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.01% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

USFD stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.