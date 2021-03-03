Boston Partners Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.48% of NVR worth $72,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,657.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,486.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4,214.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.