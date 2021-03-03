Boston Partners Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of IQVIA worth $111,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 677,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

