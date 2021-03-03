Boston Partners Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,516,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,967,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.26% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -245.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

