Boston Partners Purchases 12,393 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Marriott International worth $120,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.