Boston Partners Purchases 62,628 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.32% of Xerox worth $106,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

