Boston Partners Raises Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of PPD worth $99,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPD. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.