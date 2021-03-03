Boston Partners Sells 154,784 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,784 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.76% of Hubbell worth $64,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.