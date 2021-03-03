Boston Partners Sells 24,208 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.43% of FTI Consulting worth $57,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

