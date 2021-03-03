Boston Partners Sells 2,526,405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,804,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,118,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,423,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

