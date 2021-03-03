Boston Partners Sells 2,665,365 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,665,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.48% of Valero Energy worth $109,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,553.48, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

