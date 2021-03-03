Boston Partners Sells 361,205 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361,205 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.33% of State Street worth $83,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

