Boston Partners Sells 50,313 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $106,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

