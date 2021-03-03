Boston Partners Sells 61,532 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,532 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.32% of Belden worth $61,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

