Boston Partners Takes $73.05 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,863,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,054,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PG&E by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in PG&E by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,621,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 286,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

