Boston Partners Trims Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.31% of Jabil worth $83,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE JBL opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

