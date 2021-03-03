Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 45,509 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 390.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 254.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

