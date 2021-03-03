Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 570,090 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,658,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 287,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,369. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

