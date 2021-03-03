Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

