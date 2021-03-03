Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 831,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

