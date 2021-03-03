Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,714. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $233.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.