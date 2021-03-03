Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day moving average is $216.55. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.