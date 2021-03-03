Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 988 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,976. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

