Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $120,819.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

