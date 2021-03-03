Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3,204.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.