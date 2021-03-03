BOX’s (BOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 286.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 45.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 56.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

