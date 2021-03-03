BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 1,449,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $827,751,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,138,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,074,889,000 after acquiring an additional 614,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,061,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $939,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

