BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE BP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,584,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

