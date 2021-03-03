BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 1,449,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

