Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,116,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,208,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

