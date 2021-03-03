Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.13

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.13 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 94.42 ($1.23). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 3,747,021 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.74.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

