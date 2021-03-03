Brian S. Gillman Sells 25,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $364,000.00.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

