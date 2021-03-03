Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $14.86. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 2,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

