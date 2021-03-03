Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

