Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.
NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
