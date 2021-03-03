Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 1,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,592. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.