Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 536,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

