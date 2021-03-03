Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of -546.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

