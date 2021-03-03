Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.51. 38,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,005. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

