Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.72. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

