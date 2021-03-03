Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

