Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 295,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

