Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $293.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NGVT stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingevity by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

