Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx also posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 3,121,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,789. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

