Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $19.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $5.84 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $54.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $62.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.