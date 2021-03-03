Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Natera posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NTRA traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,820. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

