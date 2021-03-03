Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $10.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post $10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.25. Quidel reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 758.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $36.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.46 to $43.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.17.

QDEL stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. 14,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,058. Quidel has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Quidel by 391.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Quidel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

