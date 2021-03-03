Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post sales of $34.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $35.42 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $141.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.78 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $146.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $92,008 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $376.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

