Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.07). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

