Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $16.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the highest is $16.78 million. The Joint posted sales of $13.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $58.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.13 million to $58.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.76 million, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Joint.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $637.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

